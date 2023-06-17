Voyager 2023 media awards
‘I didn’t know any queer Asian people growing up . . . I was lost’

By Penny Lewis

Kiwi-Chinese influencer and former MasterChef winner Sam Low on coming out, the politics of food and why he’s encouraging us to take a fresh look at the food world and what it actually represents.

econstruction is nothing new to Sam Low. He first got our attention on Instagram when he meticulously reconstructed and replated his MIQ meals in his hotel room. It was November 2020, and the barista trainer was returning to New Zealand after living in Melbourne. Low’s clever #hotelquarantinebutmakeitboujee posts gave his followers the inspiration and amusement we all craved when we weren’t going anywhere. “I’ve always found food preparation and plating incredibly therapeutic, an outlet for my creative mind,” he said at the time.

