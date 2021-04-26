Ryan Reynolds' hilarious solution for daughter's obsession with Baby Shark

Sick of Baby Shark? Ryan Reynolds has an unorthodox solution for you. Photo / Getty Images

Like most parents of young children, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are sick of listening to the Baby Shark song.

The Hollywood actor has tried to solve the issue in his usual hilarious way - and fans have dubbed it the best parenting advice they've ever been given.

Reynolds took to Twitter to explain that his one-year-old daughter Betty is "obsessed" with Baby Shark.

"All day. Every day. And there's only one way to fix this," Reynolds wrote.

He added a photo of the poster for the 2016 movie "The Shallows" to his tweet. The thriller tells the story of a surfer attacked by a great white shark.

My one year old daughter is obsessed with Baby Shark. All day. Every day. And there’s only one way to fix this. pic.twitter.com/g2wmRuAe6X — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 25, 2021

Fellow parents and Twitter users sympathised with Reynolds' plight.

"Let us know how this goes, currently in baby shark hell over here," one person commented.

"That's the best parenting advice I've ever gotten," another Twitter user said.

Reynolds often shares hilarious parenting advice on social media, with his trademark sarcasm, and fans have urged him to write a parenting book.

Totally caved and tossed my daughter the keys to the car. She looked really happy as they bounced off her tiny infant face. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 12, 2016

Being a father is the single greatest feeling on earth. Not including those wonderful years I spent without a child, of course. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 22, 2016

Went to Disneyland because my daughter's obsessed with Mickey Mouse. She was so excited when I got home and told her. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 30, 2017

On our 6am walk, my daughter asked where the moon goes each morning. I let her know it's in heaven, visiting daddy's freedom. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 16, 2016

The Deadpool actor is the father of three girls: Betty, 1, Inez, 4, and James, 6.