Ryan Reynolds' hilarious solution for daughter's obsession with Baby Shark

2 minutes to read
Sick of Baby Shark? Ryan Reynolds has an unorthodox solution for you. Photo / Getty Images

Like most parents of young children, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are sick of listening to the Baby Shark song.

The Hollywood actor has tried to solve the issue in his usual hilarious way - and fans have dubbed it the best parenting advice they've ever been given.

Reynolds took to Twitter to explain that his one-year-old daughter Betty is "obsessed" with Baby Shark.

"All day. Every day. And there's only one way to fix this," Reynolds wrote.

He added a photo of the poster for the 2016 movie "The Shallows" to his tweet. The thriller tells the story of a surfer attacked by a great white shark.

Fellow parents and Twitter users sympathised with Reynolds' plight.

"Let us know how this goes, currently in baby shark hell over here," one person commented.

"That's the best parenting advice I've ever gotten," another Twitter user said.

Reynolds often shares hilarious parenting advice on social media, with his trademark sarcasm, and fans have urged him to write a parenting book.

The Deadpool actor is the father of three girls: Betty, 1, Inez, 4, and James, 6.