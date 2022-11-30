Charity leader Ngozi Fulani, centre left, chief executive of Sistah Space, attends a reception held by Britain's Camilla, the Queen Consort in Buckingham Palace, to raise awareness of violence against women and girls. Photo / AP

Prince William has weighed on a royal racism scandal that has engulfed Buckingham Palace.

Before a trip to the US today, the Prince of Wales said he was “really disappointed” to hear racism claims about a senior royal aide after, it’s claimed, she repeatedly asked a British black palace guest where she was “really from”.

The honorary member of the Buckingham Palace household - who has been named as Lady Susan Hussey, Prince William’s godmother - resigned after repeatedly asking a black woman who runs a charity for survivors of domestic abuse what country she “came from”, despite her insistence she was a British national.

The conversation was detailed on Twitter by Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, an east London refuge that provides specialist support for women of African and Caribbean heritage.

Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq — Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022

The incident took place at a reception hosted by Camilla, the Queen Consort, for women working to fight domestic violence.

Fulani said when she told a household member she was from east London, she was asked: “No, what part of Africa are YOU from?”

The incident comes after allegations of racism by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who is married to Prince Harry.

Meghan, a biracial American, last year said a member of the royal household asked her what colour skin her baby would have when she was pregnant with her first child.

The palace said it took the incident extremely seriously and investigated the “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments”.

News.com.au and The Sun reported a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.

“All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times.”

The papers reported a spokesman for William said it was “really disappointing” that a palace guest had been interrogated about their nationality.

“Racism has no place in our society, these comments were unacceptable and it’s right that the individual concerned has stepped down.”

Lady Susan served as the Queen’s lady-in-waiting for 60 years.

- AP and news.com.au