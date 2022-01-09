Royal Mail successfully delivers letter addressed to 'The Lord Bishop and his sexy wife'

Right Reverend John Inge and Helen Jane Colston Inge from Worcester attending day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Photo / Getty Images

The Bishop of Worcester was surprised to see a letter in his mailbox addressed to him "and his sexy wife".

The envelope did not include any address but the postman managed to deliver it to the right place regardless.

John Inge, Bishop of Worcester, saw the funny side of the situation and, rather than take offence, posted about the amusing episode on his Twitter account.

Good old Royal Mail. This arrived safely yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zqwzDBnwDe — John Inge (@BishopWorcester) January 8, 2022

"Good old Royal Mail. This arrived safely yesterday," he tweeted on Saturday alongside a photo of the envelope.

"When I married my wife people said I was punching above my weight and I have to agree. We both found it very funny when the letter arrived addressed in that way," he told the Daily Telegraph.

The couple married in 2018, after knowing each other for 20 years.

The bishop's wife, Helen Jane Colston, also thought the episode was highly amusing.

"She thought it was very amusing and was happy for me to tweet it," said the bishop. "I'm all for Twitter being fun and not just for miserable things."

The letter was a "joke" from a friend, after the two had discussed how to address the bishop appropriately in writing.

Twitter users thought the incident was funny and wondered what part of the "address" worked to identify the recipient.

In the Twitter thread, people also shared other instances of letters reaching their recipients despite the lack of address and just a description of the person they were addressed to.

This one got delivered a couple of days ago… pic.twitter.com/yYBFiLbEc7 — Style Directions (@StyleDirections) January 8, 2022