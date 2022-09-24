The royal family has released a new photo of Queen Elizabeth's ledger stone. Photo / AP

The royal family has released a new photo of Queen Elizabeth's ledger stone. Photo / AP

The royal family has released a new photo of the ledger stone marking Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The newly installed stone is made of Belgian black marble and features brass letter inlays.

The ledger stone now bears the names of the Queen's parents, followed by a Garter star, then the names of Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip. All four were members of the Order of the Garter.

The newly installed stone is made of Belgian black marble and features brass letter inlays. Photo / Supplied

The new stone is in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, which sits within the walls of St George's Chapel. It is surrounded by floral tributes to the Queen.

The BBC reports members of the public will be able to pay to see the ledger stone in person from next Thursday.