A royal biographer has made a wild claim that Prince Harry married Meghan Markle "as an alternative to his mother" Princess Diana. Photo / Getty Images

A royal biographer has made a wild claim that Prince Harry married Meghan Markle "as an alternative to his mother" Princess Diana. Photo / Getty Images

A royal biographer has made a wild claim that Prince Harry married Meghan Markle "as an alternative to his mother" Princess Diana.

During Sunday's episode of GB News' Real Britain with Darren Grimes, author Angela Levin weighed on the newly released book Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors.

The latest royal book written by Tom Bower has caused an uproar, criticising the Duchess of Sussex on numerous occasions.

Levin was asked if she thinks the former Suits actress is the victim of a media witch hunt.

"I don't think it's a witch hunt. We all loved her when we arrived, we were all thrilled Harry found someone to love and who loved him," she said on the programme.

"I was one of the presenters of the wedding and I watched her with hawk eyes for 10 hours and I was thrilled to bits she joined the Royal Family.

"However, since then she's rejected us very firmly.

"She's rejected the country, it's too small and she wants to talk globally.

"She's rejected our Royal Family who most of us love and respect and I think she's made a very difficult place for herself.

"One of the problems that I think is one of the causes is that Harry sees as an alternative to his mother and that she's more like Diana than he could have possibly wished for."

Harry with Diana in 1987. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Twitter users were quick to hit back at Levin over her comments.

"Where does this woman dream up this nonsense … ?!?!?," one person wrote.

"Lord have mercy on this woman. They're more issues in the world right now than H&M. Move on Angela," another said.

"Meghan bashing on steroids there Angela. Leave this couple alone," a third person wrote.

"He chose who he wanted to marry. You are not a happiness or marriage expert and should stop attacking Meghan.

"Well if not for Meghan some of us would never know you."

A fourth person added: "Enough of this drivel."