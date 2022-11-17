What will Kiwi kids be unwrapping under the tree this year? Photo / 123rf

It’s the time of year when Kiwi kids get busy writing their Christmas wish lists for Santa - but which toys are at the top of their lists in 2022?

Online search trends have revealed kids love interactive toys more than ever, from toy rescue pets to Barbie surprises.

TradeMe’s head of marketplace Lisa Stewart says the top toy searches on the buy-and-sell site combined with international and national toy trends have revealed what countless Kiwi kids will be looking for under the tree this year.

“A lot of today’s hottest toys have one thing in common - they involve the element of surprise,” she says.

One of those is the Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron, which involves mixing your own potions, casting spells and waving your wand to unveil a new furry friend.

The most-searched gift is the Little Live Pets Scruff-A-Luvs Cutie Cuts - a toy pet that arrives as a “sad, matted ball of fur” that needs to be trimmed with kid-safe clippers to reveal its true identity.

Other popular picks are those inspired by iconic toys and movies from previous years, Stewart says.

“Parents can expect to see a few familiar toys on the list this year, some they may have even had themselves as a child with lots of toys coming back to life for another generation this year.”

These include an interactive Giga the Dino toy, which comes to mark the release of Jurassic World Dominion, and a Buzz Lightyear toy featuring a new Jetpack Liftoff complete with vapour trail, sound effects and glowing lights.

Jurassic World Mega Stomp & Rumble Giga Dino. Photo / Supplied

And 60 years after the first Barbie was released, she’s made a comeback for 2022 as the Cutie Reveal Doll - another toy to jump on the unboxing wagon. The Cutie Reveal Doll comes in a box full of “surprises” - all will be revealed when opened.

In another throwback, Pokemon cards also appear on the list and have seen huge demand on the TradeMe website.

“In the past two weeks, we’ve seen 11,000 searches for Pokemon with almost half of those for Pokemon cards. Today’s kids are just as in love as ever with the 1996 playing cards,” Stewart adds.

And of course, no Kiwi kid’s wish list is complete without Lego - TradeMe has seen 17,000 searches for the popular building bricks over the past two weeks, Stewart says.

She adds that it’s important to get your gifts sorted out early this Christmas as the top-selling toys often run out before December even arrives.

“So to avoid disappointment on the big day, I’d get online, quick.”

TradeMe’s top 10 toy searches for Christmas 2022

1. Little Live Pets Scruff-a-luvs Cutie Cuts

2. Jurassic World - Mega Stomp & Rumble Giga Dino

3. Barbie Cutie Reveal Doll

4. Pixar’s Lightyear - Jetpack Liftoff Buzz Lightyear

5. Magic Mixies: Magic Cauldron

6. Star Wars Lego Advent Calendar

7. Squishmallow

8. Pokemon Poke Ball Series 8

9. Throw Throw Avocado

10. CoComelon Boo Boo JJ Plush