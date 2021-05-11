Website of the Year
What makes women better investors than men

Bethany Reitsma
By:

Trending, Lifestyle and Entertainment reporter, NZ Herald

Scared of Sharesies and intimidated by investing? Same.

These days it seems like every blazer and boat shoe-wearing commerce major is talking about stocks and funds and the NZX 50, craft beer in hand.

