Queen's dog Vulcan the dorgi dies leaving her with just one remaining dog

The Queen is reportedly mourning the loss of her pet dog Vulcan. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen is left with just one pet dog after one of her loyal companions has died.

The Daily Mail reports Vulcan, a daschund-corgi cross has died a few weeks ago according to sources who informed the publication.

The source said: "Her Majesty adores her dogs and it's always a blow, particularly now."

It is not known how old the dog was and how he died, however the loyal companion has been at the Queen's side since 2007, making him more than 13 years old.

In 2018, Willow the corgi was put down when the dog was 15 after a cancer-related illness.

The sad news adds to what may be a lonely Christmas for the Queen. Due to the pandemic, she will be spending a "quiet" Christmas with the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, according to the Daily Mail.

The palace declined to comment on the matter. Her last remaining dog is another dorgi named Candy.

Since 1945, the Queen has owned more than 30 corgis however Willow was her last one, a 14th generation descendant of her first corgi Susan.

Vulcan and Candy were both descendants of Princess Margaret's dachshund Pipkin and one of the Queen's corgis.

The Queen ceased breeding dogs in 2015 because she reportedly did not want to leave behind any animals when she dies. It has also been said she fears having several dogs in case she was to trip over one of them.

In 2016, the Queen posed for a portrait by Annie Leibovitz for a Vanity Fair feature in celebration of her 90th birthday. The picture shows the monarch with her four dogs.

In late November, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's cocker spaniel Lupo died.

"Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much," wrote Will and Kate on social media with a photo of their beloved pet.