Queen vows to attend double royal christening despite health concerns

The Queen has reportedly insisted on attending the event despite fears for her health. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen has reportedly insisted on attending the event despite fears for her health. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II has vowed to be at the joint christening of her great-grandchildren.

Her Majesty was forced to pull out of her Remembrance duties due to a back sprain, but is now determined to be in attendance as her granddaughters Eugenie and Zara christen their babies.

A royal source told The Sun: "Her Majesty is very keen to be there as she knows how important this is for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It's set to be a heart-warming family occasion and a time of real celebration after what has been some challenging times for certain royals of late, including the Queen herself. She is keen to attend such a wonderful event after the great personal disappointment of missing last Sunday's Remembrance events."

The family event will see Eugenie's son August - who was born in February 021 - and Zara's son Lucas, who arrived a month later - welcomed into the church at All Saints Chapel in Great Windsor Park.

It comes after Sarah Ferguson - who is grandmother to Eugenie's son August- revealed that the Queen is "doing well".

She said: "She is doing well. She is my icon. When I see her, I pinch myself to remind myself how lucky I am. She is an extraordinary woman."

The queen - whose husband Prince Philip died earlier this year aged 99 - carried out an in-person engagement with General Sir Nick Carter, the chief of the defence staff at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, her first since October 19.

And earlier this week, her eldest son, 73-year-old Prince Charles, insisted his mother was feeling "alright", while carrying out an engagement during his and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's tour of Jordan.

He said: "She's alright thank you very much. Once you get to 95 it's not quite as easy as it used to be. It's bad enough at 73."