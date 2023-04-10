The Monarch's heroic gesture to the British public - despite 'not feeling strong enough'. Photo / AP

The Monarch's heroic gesture to the British public - despite 'not feeling strong enough'. Photo / AP

Dazzling in an emerald green ensemble, the late Queen Elizabeth’s surprise emergence on the Buckingham Palace balcony marked the regal highlight of last year’s Platinum Jubilee.

However, a new book by royal correspondent and monarchy veteran Robert Jobson has revealed that the joyous moment was, in fact, the Queen’s remarkable effort to give a touching “last salute” to the British public, reports Daily Mail.

The late Queen is said to have orchestrated a “military-style exercise” to stand on Buckingham Palace’s balcony during her Platinum Jubilee despite feeling frail.

Her Majesty, who died aged 96 in September in her Balmoral estate, also apparently hid the wheelchair she had been using during last year’s celebrations to mark her record 70 years on the throne to please her fans.

New book Our King: Charles III – The Man And The Monarch made the claims about the Queen’s efforts to stand and wave to the waiting crowds from the Palace balcony: “In considerable discomfort, Her Majesty was taken by wheelchair to the helicopter pad at Windsor.

“At the Palace, she was wheeled right up to the balcony doors, then helped to her feet so that she could stand – with the aid of a walking stick – alongside Charles and Camilla, plus William and his family.

“After a firework display, the Queen smiled with delight. It was her last salute to her people.”

The 96-year-old Queen reportedly “didn’t feel strong enough” to attend the final events during the historic four-day celebration, according to Daily Mail.

The book adds the late Queen and her husband Prince Philip grew closer to the then-Prince Charles before their deaths.

A source says in the tome: “Over the last year of Philip’s life, they were the closest that they had ever been.”

It adds Charles – due to be crowned as King on May 6 at Westminster Abbey – shared a joke with Philip hours before the royal’s death aged 99 on April 9 2021, while he sat at his dad’s bedside talking about plans for the Duke of Edinburgh’s upcoming 100th birthday.

Charles is said to have told him: “We are talking about your birthday, and whether there’s going to be a reception.”

Philip apparently replied: “Well, I’ve got to be alive for it, haven’t I?” – which is said to have prompted Charles to reply: “I knew you’d say that!”