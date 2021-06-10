Queen Elizabeth honours late husband Prince Philip's 100th birthday, planting a Duke of Edinburgh Rose

Buckingham Palace reveals details of Queen Elizabeth's huge Platinum Jubilee celebration. Video / AP

Queen Elizabeth honoured her late husband Prince Philip's 100th birthday early with the planting of a Duke of Edinburgh Rose.

The 95-year-old monarch's spouse - the longest-serving consort in British history - would have celebrated his centenary milestone on June 10, and Her Royal Highness was given the new variety of rose named after The Duke from ​the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) to plant in the gardens at Windsor Castle last week.

Queen Elizabeth II receives the Duke of Edinburgh rose from Royal Horticultural Society president Keith Weed at Windsor Castle. Photo / AP

RHS president Keith Weed told the Queen: "It's a rose named the Duke of Edinburgh Rose to mark his centenary and it's a commemorative rose for all the marvellous things that he did over his lifetime and for everyone to remember so much that he did.

"Each rose, there's a donation that goes to the Living Legacy Fund which will help more children. It's a beautiful flower in itself, a double flower." She replied: "It looks lovely."

The Duke of Edinburgh Rose was bred by Harkness Roses. Philip died at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle on April 9, and his socially-distanced funeral of just 30 guests, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions in place at the time, was held at the royal residence on April 17.

The Duke of Edinburgh rose in honour of the late Prince Philip. Photo / AP

Had he made his 100th birthday, the Royal Family would have kept the celebrations low-key, as Philip would have wished.

Meanwhile, a friend of the queen recently claimed Philip was a "heaven-sent consort" for his wife. Lady Prudence Penn, who was the Queen Mother's lady-in-waiting, heaped praise on the late royal for being the perfect companion for the monarch as "he knew how to bring the best out of a woman".

Prince Philip had been a "heaven-sent consort" for the monarch as "he knew how to bring the best out of a woman", according to Lady Prudence Penn, the late Queen Mother's lady-in-waiting. Photo / AP

She said: "I loved the way he would boost the queen's ego by telling her how lovely she looked on their way to an engagement.

"He knew how to bring the best out of a woman, and I am sure his advice and encouragement to her were paramount in their relationship. "To my mind, the Duke of Edinburgh was a heaven-sent consort for Her Majesty in every way."