Focus Live: Proclamation of the Accession of King Charles III Video / Supplied

King Charles has won over many Brits with his actions in the past five days, but there is still one problem lingering: his age.

At the same time Queen Elizabeth II's long rein is commended, both royalists and anti-royalists have voiced their hopes her son doesn't keep the title for too long.

In his first public address as King on Friday local time – a speech that has been heavily praised by those who previously had their doubts – Charles III promised "lifelong service" just like his mother.

Elizabeth II became Queen of the United Kingdom in 1952 at just 25 years old and remained the monarch until her death last Thursday at 96 years old.

King Charles is 73.

King Charles III departs St Anne's Cathedral after attending a service of reflection in memory of Queen Elizabeth II on September 13, 2022 in Belfast. Photo / Getty Images

The royal family has long been popular in London, but in northern parts of Britain it can be more mixed.

One northern husband and wife King Charles managed to turn from doubters to supporters in less than a week was Jane and Graham Collins from Manchester.

"I had my reservations at first but I've seen all his speeches on TV now, yes I think he is going to be a brilliant king," Jane, 64, told news.com.au during a survey in the city, 330km north Buckingham Palace.

"I just hope he abdicates before he's too old and passes it over sooner rather than later."

Graham, 67, agreed that King Charles' speech had impressed and he was convinced he would do well, however he would have preferred William, Prince of Wales, had taken the throne.

"I can't wait until William … a more younger monarch with more modern ideas," he said.

Martin Hall, 70, also hoped King Charles would pass over the crown to William before his death.

"I think he has done well so far, better than I thought. I didn't think he was up to it but he seems to be doing pretty well," he said.

"I might have agreed (that William should have become king instead of Charles) but since Charles has done well so far, maybe he could do it for a few years and then William take over."

"Modern" was the key word used to describe Prince William by those who wanted to see him take the throne immediately or in the near future, while those that stood by King Charles commonly said he had done his time and deserved it.

"I think we all still have our love for Diana," 22-year-old Chenille Mason, who passionately expressed her dislike for Charles and support for William, said.

In contrast, Caroline Krauza, 58, said: "Even with his problems with Diana I thought he'd still be a good king".

Susan Dinger, 63, said it was her "dream" the crown would go to William and was sad it had not, while Louis Burn, 24, who said he "didn't care" about the monarchy, believed the title should have been passed down because of King Charles' age.

Staunch royalist Thea Nelson, 32, said: "I'm happy with it how it's gone because I think King Charles is ready and then Prince William will be ready. It's how it goes."

Millie Davies, 20, who believes the monarchy is outdated, said for her it wouldn't have made a difference.

"I think the monarchy represents stability and tradition for a lot of people in the UK so if it was to go to William that goes against the tradition that we have and therefore if it were to do that you may as well not have the monarchy at all because that's not the point – it's not meant to be radical and do different things. It goes to the next successor," she said.