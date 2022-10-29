Camilla's plane was struck by bird strike today. Photo / AP

Queen Consort Camilla has had a very scary flight today.

The Sun has reported a plane carrying the Queen Consort was traveling from India to London Heathrow when it was hit by bird strike.

While everyone is okay and the British Airways Boeing 777 landed safely, the strike caused massive damage to the aircraft and a huge dent could be seen in the plane’s nose.

Speaking to the news outlet, a representative for the airway said: “The aircraft landed safely and customers disembarked as normal”.

Camilla – who has a well known fear of flying – was reportedly returning from a health retreat in Bangalore.

Despite her and King Charles being frequent visitors at Soukya – a holistic health and wellness centre – the staff and media were under instructions to keep the Queen Consort’s visit under wraps.

Times of India spoke to a police source who said: “There were strict instructions not to publicise her trip as it’s a private visit. No public engagement programmess or interactions have been scheduled during her stay.”

It comes amid news Camilla is planning to ditch the royal tradition of having ladies in waiting.

The 75-year-old wife of Charles has reportedly decided to abandon the centuries-old custom and have her existing staff take on the duties as the two attempt to “remodel” the monarchy.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: “When she got married and set up her own office for the first time she got two brilliant private secretaries, Amanda Macmanus and Joy Camm. But they were very much “two for the price of one”.

“Not only did they arrange all her engagements and projects, but they also acted as ladies-in-waiting if needed, accompanying her on official duties, collecting bouquets of flowers and the like.”

The source went on to say, “No one stands on ceremony in her office, everyone mucks in.

“The feeling is that although things have changed dramatically in many respects, she won’t take on an official line-up of ladies-in-waiting.”