'Put pants on my doll': Mum 'mortified' by daughter's secret notes to cleaner

Mum Mary, right, made a TikTok vid about her daughter's notes for the family's cleaner, left. Screenshots / @movementonyourshoulder, TikTok

A woman in the US has shared the mortifying moment she discovered her 6-year-old was leaving secret written "instructions" for their cleaner.

The mum had intended it to be a funny anecdote about a time she was "mortified", but the story divided people online, with some arguing it showed the kid was "privileged".

TikTok user Mary (@movementonyourshoulder) posted two videos sharing the notes, which included instructions like "put pants on my doll" and "make the desk pretty please".

The 6-year-old had also left a note on her door advising the cleaner to "check list of everything I told you to do, and if you do the things check it off and leave it in my room please".

"When the lady who cleans my house texted me to let me know my 6-year-old had started leaving instructions," Mary captioned the first video.

The video, which has since been viewed more than 4.5 million times, also got thousands of comments, some of which argued the little girl's behaviour had been "distasteful".

"The privilege is maddening," one person wrote.

"Really disheartening that she was already so privileged at that age," another commented.

The notes began with this one on the child's bedroom door instructing the cleaner to "make a checklist of everything". Screenshot / @movementonyourshoulder, TikTok

But others defended the child, pointing out that she was only 6.

"I can't believe people are trying to attack a then 6-year-old … what is wrong with the world," one person wrote.

"Y'all need to chill kids aren't trying to hurt you or anyone else, they are literally developing and learning how to interact with their worlds," one comment read.

"What is wrong with people she's 6, this is hilarious," another added.

In a follow-up video Mary clarified that all the notes were from the "same day" and it had happened five years ago.

Mary wrote that her daughter "grew up respectful/empathetic" and they had used the incident as a teaching moment. Screenshots / @movementonyourshoulder, TikTok

"It makes us laugh thinking about how she was back then … please be nice," she said.

Mary also wrote that her daughter "grew up respectful/empathetic" and they had used the notes as a teaching moment.

"This was in 2016, she was 6, we were mortified and discussed why this wasn't okay," she said.