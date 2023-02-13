A romantic proposal at Sydney’s Coogee Beach was almost ruined by an unexpected mishap in front of shocked onlookers. And it was all caught on camera. Photo / Instagram wasaibi.xo

A romantic proposal at Sydney’s Coogee Beach was almost ruined by an unexpected mishap in front of shocked onlookers.

Over the weekend, Zay set up a red carpet and bright letters spelling “MARRY ME” in the sand, surrounded by hundreds of candles to propose to his partner Sai.

The Sydney couple’s set-up attracted attention as hundreds of people witnessed the public display of affection. The crowd cheered in response to Zay getting down on one knee to ask Sai to marry him, to which she accepted.

But things suddenly took a turn for the worse when the engagement ring fell into the sand and vanished. The couple started to frantically search for it as bystanders gasped and came to their aid until it was found.

The bride-to-be took to Instagram and shared her news with social media followers.

“I said YES!! Completely taken by surprise and completely in love. I never could have imagined a proposal as perfect and magical as the one you gave me,” she wrote.

After a video of the proposal was posted online, Sai shared some insights in response to the hairy moment.

“Pro tip from my fiance: don’t propose with a loose ring on sand,” she joked.

The post was flooded with congratulatory messages.

“What a wonderful memory you will have of this,” one person wrote.

“Public proposals make me cringe but this was so nice, glad it ended well,” another said.

Sai also thanked her friends who had helped Zay plan the moment.

“Thank you for being a part of our journey and for making this proposal a moment we will always cherish.”

To Zay she added: “I am so grateful to have you as my partner, my best friend, and now, my fiance.”

Other were less enthusiastic about the public proposal.

“Public proposals are my biggest nightmare,” one commented.

“I would just die. I’ve warned my boyfriend, he does it, I will embarrass him even more and say no,” another wrote.

However, the pair didn’t let any criticisms burst their love bubble.

"I'm so grateful to have you as my partner, my best friend, and now, my fiancé," Sai wrote to Zay.