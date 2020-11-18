Probe launched after Pope Francis' Instagram page 'liked' Brazilian model's sexy photo

Natalia Garibotto, 27, says her saucy picture was liked by the Pope's official Instagram account. Photo / Getty / Instagram

The Vatican has launched a probe after the Pope's official Instagram account reportedly liked a raunchy photo of a Brazilian model.

It has been revealed Pope Francis' official Instagram account had clicked the "like" button on bikini model Natalia Garibotto's rather risque photo on November 13.

According to the Catholic News Agency, officials are investigating how the endorsement of the racy photo happened.

The Instagram picture shows Garibotto, 27, standing at a school locker with a pile of textbooks, while wearing a skimpy white cropped T-shirt and red tartan-checked skirt cut so short it reveals her bare bum.

The Catholic News Agency reported, "Garibotto's mostly-uncovered posterior is visible in the picture".

They also reported a source close to the Vatican press office that the Pope's social media accounts are managed by a team of employees.

The photograph was unliked on November 14.

Neither Garibotto nor Pope Francis' official account follow each other on Instagram. Pope Francis's Instagram account does not follow any other accounts.

On Twitter, Garibotto commented "At least I'm going to heaven", and "Brb on my way to the Vatican."

She also told Barstool Sports blog: "My mum may hate my a** pics but the Pope be double-tapping."