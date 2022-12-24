Kate Middleton shares what Queen Elizabeth loved about Christmas in a new video. Video / Kensington Royal

It’s a bittersweet Christmas for the royal family after the loss of their matriarch, Queen Elizabeth, but the Princess of Wales is determined to carry on her traditions.

Appearing in a new video posted to the couple’s Instagram account, Kate tells fans Christmas was a special time for the late Queen and pays tribute to her in the opening segment of her carol service.

Wearing a sparkly outfit and standing in front of a Christmas tree, the princess says: “This year, we’ve invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service.”

“Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue her majesty’s tradition of recognising and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others.

“Her majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us,” Kate said of the monarch who died in September aged 96.

Kate Middleton. Photo / Kensington Palace

Noting how different the day will be for the family this year, the caption of the post said the family are “thrilled” to return to Westminster Abbey for their second “Together At Christmas” carol service.

They went on to say while Christmas “will feel very different this year” they are choosing to remember memories and traditions shared with those who are no longer with us, including the late Queen.

“Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special,” the post finished.

Kate’s service, Together at Christmas - which will be aired on TVNZ 1 on Christmas evening - was held at Westminster Abbey earlier this month and was dedicated to the late Queen.

The royal family united for Kate's Together At Christmas carol service. Photo / Getty Images

People Magazine reported Kate’s service included many heartwarming tributes to the late Queen including Paddington Bear ornaments on the Christmas trees and the planting of a wild cherry tree in Dean’s Yard at Westminster Abbey in her memory ahead of the concert.

The Daily Mail reported that the concert will include appearances from her husband, the Prince of Wales, and their children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7.

Prince Louis was not at the service and it’s understood he will not be included in the concert.

The concert will also feature appearances by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Sophie Countess of Wessex and William’s cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as their partners, who attended the service at Westminster.