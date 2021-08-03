Princess Charlene staying in South Africa amid rumours of royal split: 'I cannot force healing'

Princess Charlene of Monaco is recovering from surgery in South Africa away from her family. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Charlene of Monaco is playing a "waiting game" until she can see her family again.

The royal told South African radio host Mandy Wiener that she can't leave South Africa until the end of October after yet another medical procedure, reported People magazine.

"I cannot force healing," she said.

"Initially I was supposed to be here for 10 to 12 days. Unfortunately, I had a problem equalising my ears, and I found out through the doctors that I had a sinus infection and quite a serious one. So, it's taking time to address this problem that I'm having."

The princess, 42, had a sinus lift and bone graft in May to prepare for dental implants, with the surgery taking place before her travels to South Africa. But she began experiencing severe ear pain the following month as well as an infection, leading to complications.

"I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October," she said, adding that she is due for another procedure. "I feel well, I feel good."

But she admitted being away from her husband Prince Albert and her twin children Gabriella and Jacques has made the situation even harder.

"This is the longest period I've actually been away from Europe and my children," she said. "As I say, it's just a waiting game. I cannot predict how my healing process will go. But yeah, I'm very sad I can't be with my children during this summer in Europe."

While in her native country, the princess has stayed busy with conservation work. And the former Olympian has been cheering on her country as they compete at Tokyo's Summer Olympics.

Sources told People that a trip involving Albert, 63, and the twins, 6, is under consideration for "the end of August if the political situation allows".

But the separation between Charlene and Albert has led to rumours of an impending split between the couple.

Charlene revealed in June that she was missing her tenth wedding anniversary with Albert due to further surgery following complications from a previous procedure.

And the European tabloids are insisting the couple's struggle goes much deeper than their health concerns. Sources claimed to France's Paris Match that the princess "has no intention of returning" while Germany's Bunte claims Charlene was looking to buy a home near Johannesburg.

The rumours increased when Albert was seen attending the Tokyo Olympics alone, despite the fact that he is a long-standing member of the International Olympic Committee. Charlene herself is a former Olympic swimmer.