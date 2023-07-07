New details about Williams's reaction to Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview have been revealed. Photo / AP

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has remained fractured since Harry left royal duties, and the impact it has had on William has now been revealed.

Speaking to GB News, Charlotte Griffiths, editor-at-large for the Mail on Sunday, said the heir to the throne “cut himself off from the world” in the lead-up to Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Claiming the Prince of Wales was “sick with worry”, Griffiths said the news of the pending interview resulted in multiple concerning behaviours including William “not eating” and left his wife, Princess Kate, no choice but to step in to “protect” her husband.

“He was not eating, and he became, not reclusive, but he definitely was hiding away,” the editor said. “He went to a royal residence for a period of time to cut himself off from the world. He was just in bits, basically.”

Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Photo / Supplied

“And what Kate was doing was standing by her man. Kate was like: ‘I’ve got to stick up for this guy and protect him. He’s being destroyed by this,’ and that probably made her quite steely, even though she has this reputation for being shy,” Griffiths explained. “But when it comes to protecting her husband, she’s going to step in and protect him.”

Harry and Meghan’s infamous interview with the US talk show host resulted in multiple shocking claims including an unnamed member of the royal family questioning what the skin colour of the unborn Prince Archie would be.

Meghan also addressed the story that she allegedly made her sister in law cry prior to her 2018 wedding after a comment was made about Princess Charlotte’s dress. The Suits actress claimed it was not her who made Kate cry but the reverse.

According to Meghan, Kate was upset about the comment, but Meghan says the Princess of Wales owned it and later apologised.

The truth about the situation has never been confirmed by the palace and has long been disputed.

It comes after reports earlier this week which claimed that Kate pushed for a tough response after Harry and Meghan’s 2021 interview.

Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were once referred to as the "Fab Four". Photo / AP

According to The Times, a source has claimed the Princess pushed for a “tough response” to the bombshell interview and its accusations which sent shock waves through the royal family.

The Sun reports the insider alleges it was the Princess and William who pressed Buckingham Palace staff to include the now-famous line “recollections may vary” in its official statement following the interview.

Before the Wales’ intervention, it is understood the response had been “much milder” and referred to Harry and Meghan as “much loved members of the family”, despite their claims of extreme pressure and racism.