Prince William pays tribute to Sergeant Matt Ratana, NZ-born officer killed by suspect

Prince William has paid tribute to a Metropolitan Police officer who was killed seven months ago by a suspect who smuggled a firearm into a cell.
The Duke of Cambridge met with Sergeant Matt Ratana's colleagues and visited the custody suite where he was shot dead, The Daily Mail reports. Ratana was a New Zealand-born British police officer and was also known as Matiu.
William laid a wreath at a memorial bench and spoke privately with the late officer's partner Su Busby. He appeared moved as he laid the flowers, bowing his head solemnly.
Speaking with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, he said: "I've wanted to come here for a while."
She responded: "It's going to mean a lot to people."
William appeared without his wife the Duchess of Cambridge and also met with the force's wellbeing dog.
The BBC reports Inspector Wil Ajose-Adeogun, Sergeant Ratana's line manager and friend said the visit by the duke meant a lot to them.
"Meeting the duke today brought back many fond memories of Matt, his enormous energy, his sense of duty and his overwhelming kindness.
"He was not just our colleague, he was our dear friend. His personality was the life and sound of Croydon Custody Centre and we all miss him dearly."
The visit was a part of Mental Health Awareness Week.
Ratana died after he was shot by a person being detained at Croydon Custody Centre on September 25, 2020.
At the time of his death, Dick spoke about the 54-year-old, and said he was "a lovely man" who was "highly respected by officers and staff, and by the public, including suspects he arrested or dealt with in custody".
He hailed from Hawke's Bay and worked with Auckland Police for five years.
Former All Black Zinzan Brooke helped lead a haka after Ratana's funeral in November.