Princess Charlotte will reportedly not have much of a royal role. Photo /Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly raising Princess Charlotte with the “expectation she will get a job”.

They are said to be putting plans in place for their seven-year-old daughter not to be a “full-time royal” as, unlike her brother Prince George, nine, she will apparently not be considered a working member of the royal family when she grows up.

The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden said in his Palace Confidential newsletter on Friday: “From what I hear, the Prince and Princess of Wales want Charlotte, aged seven, to grow up with the expectation that she will get a job and not be a full-time royal.”

Prince William, Princess Kate and their children George, Charlotte and Louis pose for their annual Christmas card. Photo / Matt Porteous

The alleged strategy is apparently in line with King Charles’ plans to slim down the monarchy as he gets further into his reign by cutting back on the number of working royals paid for their duties.

But Richard added: “Personally, I would prefer to see a larger royal family.”

He said he felt it would allow ‘The Firm’ to carry out “more official engagements” and meet “more members of the public”, adding: “If Charlotte is to get a job and not be an active member of ‘The Firm’, she needs to be ready to step into the breach, if needed.”

Prince William, 40, and his wife Catherine, 41, who married in 2011, also have third child, Prince Louis, four.

The royal’s younger brother Prince Harry, 38, spoke after the release of his memoir Spare in January about how he fears at least one of his sibling’s three children will “end up” like him, as a “spare” heir.

He told the Daily Telegraph: “Though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare.”

But royal expert Katie Nicholl said the Waleses are giving their children as normal an upbringing as possible. She added: “George, Charlotte and Louis are enjoying a childhood Harry and William didn’t get to enjoy.”

“I think that is why William and Kate are channelling everything they can into raising their children with an understanding of who they are as royals, but as ordinary children too.”

Writing in Spare, Harry claimed he knew he was there to give William an organ donation if needed to maintain the line of succession to the throne.

He added, “I was brought into this world in case something happened to Willy”, and said the feeling was “regularly reinforced” throughout his life as a royal.