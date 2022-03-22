Kate and William as you've never seen them before as royals dive with sharks. Video / KensingtonRoyals

Kate and William as you've never seen them before as royals dive with sharks. Video / KensingtonRoyals

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been captured on camera swimming with sharks.

The couple visited the second largest barrier reef in the world on their royal tour of Belize, reports the Daily Mail.

And stunning video footage shows William and Kate swimming 300 metres down to the coral reef.

In the clip, William can be heard saying, "It's really fantastic to see the underwater environment here in Belize and the wonderful work they've been doing to protect the coral and the fish life.

"Belize's work on marine protection is world-leading, which is crucial when you're protecting the world's second-largest barrier reef.

"In fact, it's a Unesco world heritage site.

"It's clear to see that Belizeans value their environment whether it's the marine environment or the land environment.

"It's great to see that their commitments are going further and further and we should support them and value their efforts to protect both the marine and the land environments."

The pair acknowledged the effects of climate change on the area were evident, but noted the government and communities of Belize "deserve huge recognition" for committing to protect 30 per cent of its marine environment by 2030.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge swam with sharks in Belize. Photo / @dukeandduchessofcambridge

The pair have since bid farewell to Belize after experiencing its heritage and culture.

The next stop of their Caribbean tour brings them to Jamaica, where they will visit the Kingston neighbourhood of Trench Town where reggae legend Bob Marley grew up.

On Monday the Duke of Cambridge brushed up on his jungle survival skills as he drank rainwater from a vine.

William was just 18 when he was taught essential survival techniques by the British Army Training Support Unit in Belize during his gap year in 2000.

During this trip he was reunited with his former sergeant major who now runs the jungle unit. The officer described the future king, soon to be 40, as having "aged gracefully".

The royal couple spent more than 90 minutes on a crash-course version of the survival skills taught to British soldiers, who spend six to eight weeks in the Belize jungle.