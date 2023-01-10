A couple of inaccuracies have been spotted in Prince Harry's memoir. Photo / Supplied

Prince Harry has raised eyebrows with an apparent error in his controversial new memoir Spare, about his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s death.

In the book, he recalls the moment he was made aware that the late Queen Elizabeth’s mother, the Queen Mother, had died, reports the New York Post.

Harry claims he was at boarding school at Eton when he learned that she had died in her sleep at 101 years old.

“At Eton, while studying, I took a call. I wish I could remember whose voice was at the other end; a courtier’s, I believe,” he wrote.

“I recall that it was just before Easter, the weather was bright and warm, light slanting through my window, filled with vivid colours. Your Royal Highness, the Queen Mother has died.”

But several reports have contradicted his claim, saying he was in fact on a skiing trip in Switzerland with his father King Charles and his brother Prince William at the time of the Queen Mother’s death.

Photos reveal that Harry returned to the UK from Switzerland the day after his great-grandmother’s passing.

Charles, William and Harry during their 2002 skiing holiday in Klosters, Switzerland. Photo / Getty Images

This inconsistency has raised questions over whether other parts of Harry’s book might be incorrect.

“Harry can’t even remember where he was when the Queen Mother died, so his recollections are not to be trusted. And he has an agenda, so there’s a lack of impartiality,” one reader tweeted.

Another claimed that Harry had “fabricated huge portions of the book ... he was not at Eton when the Queen Mother died and was not told by a ‘random courtier’.”

Others pointed out a key detail about a gift Princess Diana allegedly gave Harry, which also appeared to be incorrect.

Harry claims Diana gifted him an Xbox shortly before her death. Photo / Getty Images

Harry writes in his memoir that his mother bought him an Xbox for his 13th birthday in 1997, shortly before she died. But the Mirror reports that Xboxes did not exist until 2001 and did not hit shelves in Europe until the following year.

However, others added that Harry may have simply mixed up the type of gaming system he received - it may have been a PlayStation or Nintendo 64.

But these details are leading many to wonder whether the memoir contains other inaccuracies.

Harry has made several scathing claims about his family in the book, accusing his father Charles of referring to him as the “spare” on the day he was born and telling Diana, “You’ve given me an heir and a spare - my work is done”.

The Duke of Sussex also claimed that his brother physically attacked him during an argument over his wife, Meghan Markle, and that Kate Middleton made her cry ahead of their wedding in 2018.