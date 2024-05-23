The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to Nigeria to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to Nigeria to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry felt ‘anger and bitterness’ amid his visit to Nigeria with Meghan Markle, according to a royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled there to commemorate 10 years of the Invictus Games, which Harry helped found, reports Express UK.

They visited schools, charities and military headquarters during their stay, meeting with politicians, wounded soldiers and students.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Lagos airport in Nigeria. Photo / Getty Images

The trip appeared to have gone well, but now royal expert Angela Levin has alleged Harry was close to “exploding with anger and bitterness” throughout the trip.

At one point, the couple sat in silence while the British national anthem God Save the King was played.

Speaking to GB News America, she said, “They were both standing up when they played God Save the King. They didn’t move. They didn’t even blink and they didn’t actually sing a word ... They obviously had to do it because the people wanted to do that to show respect for the King’s family.

“They couldn’t say no because that would have made a lot of publicity.”

She said the pair would have “hated” it. “I thought Harry would explode with anger and bitterness, to be honest.”

Royal watchers noted the visit was reminiscent of an official royal tour because they were welcomed with gifts such as a portrait of Harry in his younger years with his mother, Diana.

As part of the visit, Meghan co-hosted an event on leadership for women, alongside the World Trade Organisation director-general Ngoni Okonjo-Iweala.

King Charles was reportedly "furious" over Harry and Meghan's trip to Nigeria. Photo / AP

It comes after reports that King Charles was left “absolutely furious” by Harry and Meghan’s Nigeria tour.

“Everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there — the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled,” said royal commentator Tom Quinn.

“Meghan and Harry’s speeches and their whole attitude has been designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals and William and his father don’t like it one bit.”

Quinn said the tour is a sign Harry and Meghan have “gone rogue”, explaining that “for Charles and William, it’s as if Meghan and Harry are saying, ‘We don’t need your permission to be working royals — we will do it on our own terms whenever and wherever we like’.”