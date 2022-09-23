With a public holiday to mark the Queen's death on Monday, how do businesses feel and how are Kiwis planning to spend it. Video / NZ Herald

Prince Harry turned down an invite to have dinner with King Charles and Prince William after his wife Meghan was banned from joining the family the day the Queen died.

While Harry insisted Meghan join the family at Balmoral, Charles called him to say it was "not appropriate", reports The Sun.

Harry then missed a RAF flight to Scotland with his brother and his uncles Andrew and Edward.

Instead he was told to arrange his own travel, landing eventually at Aberdeen alone just minutes after the Queen's death was publicly announced.

When he arrived at Balmoral 90 minutes later, he turned down dinner with the new King, Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William.

Sources say he instead chose to spend time with Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex at nearby Balmoral Castle.

"Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," they added.

"Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him whenever he is in the country.

Prince Harry, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle. Photo / AP

"But Harry was so furious that he refused to eat with his father and brother.

"It was a massive snub. And he got out of Balmoral at the earliest opportunity to catch the first commercial flight back to London."

By 8am the next day, Prince Harry was being driven to a British Airways jet taking off for Heathrow at 9.45am.

He and Meghan were reunited at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Later, despite the snub, the pair were asked by Prince William to walk with him and Kate, Princess of Wales, to view floral tributes to the Queen at Windsor Castle.

He was permitted by the King to wear a uniform for a vigil along with the rest of the Queen's grandchildren during her lying in state at Westminster Hall.

The Sussexes flew home to the US on Tuesday, 24 hours after the royal family laid the Queen to rest.