Prince Harry is set to be honoured for his work in the British Army. Photo / AP

Prince Harry is to be named a Living Legend of Aviation for his work in the British Army.

The 39-year-old royal - who is now married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and relinquished royal duties in 2020 in favour of a life in LA - served in the army for 10 years from 2004 and ultimately rose to captain.

Now, he will be honoured for his achievements and will be inducted at an awards ceremony next Friday, January 19, in an event to be hosted by Grease star and aviation ambassador John Travolta.

Prince Harry pictured in 2012 doing early morning pre-flight checks in Afghanistan. Photo / AP

A statement on the event’s website said: “Prince Harry is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate and environmentalist.

“He has dedicated his life to advancing causes that he is passionate about and that bring about permanent change for people and places.”

Harry - who now has children Archie, 4, and 2-year-old Lilibet with the former Suits actress - completed two tours of Afghanistan as a forward air controller and an Apache helicopter pilot.

His brother, Prince William - who is married to Catherine, Princess of Wales, and has Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and 5-year-old Prince Louis with her - trained with the RAF as a search and rescue pilot in 2009 and in 2015, became an air ambulance pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance, where he stayed for two years.

Prince Harry previously explained that leaving the firm for the military was the first time in his life he felt “normal” and he relished the “challenges” he undertook in that time.

Prince Harry also did four-week placement with the Australian Defence Force in 2015. Photo / AP

Speaking on 60 Minutes, he told Anderson Cooper: “My military career saved me in many regards. It] got me out of the spotlight from the UK press. I was able to focus on a purpose larger than myself, to be wearing the same uniform as everybody else, to feel normal for the first time in my life.

“And accomplish some of the biggest challenges that I ever had. You know, I was training to become an Apache helicopter pilot. You don’t get a pass for being a prince. There’s no prince autopilot button you can press and just whiff - takes you away.”