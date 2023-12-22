Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took their children, Archie and Lilibet, on holiday for Christmas. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have jetted off to Costa Rica for a pre-Christmas family holiday.

The Sussexes were spotted in the Central America holiday hotspot with their children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, according to local outlet CRHoy.com.

The family reportedly landed in the country on December 14 and left on December 20 to head home in time for Christmas, after visiting Zapotal, Guanacaste, and Nandayure.

The Sussexes have spent some family time together in Costa Rica. Photo / Netflix

It’s not the first time Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, have gone on a private holiday this year. The couple reportedly visited Portugal, where Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie lives part-time with her family, after the Invictus Games in September — and jetted to the Caribbean in October after spending World Mental Health Day in New York.

News of their family holiday comes after Meghan revealed what’s on her son Archie’s Christmas wish list — and why he might not get it.

In November, the Duchess of Sussex sat down for a Q&A after a special screening of Netflix short film The After with the movie’s lead, David Oyelowo, and director Misan Harriman. The talk happened on November 15 at a private residence in Montecito, California, where the former Suits actors lives with husband Prince Harry and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

During the sit-down chat, Meghan revealed Prince Archie has a lot in common with Harriman, a renowned photographer and responsible for some of the Sussexes’ portraits.

“The inspiration runs deep,” Meghan, 42, shared. “Our 4-year-old,” prior to correcting herself, “4½-year-old son — he would say, ‘no, I’m not 4, I’m 4½' — Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us, and I bought Archie a camera, and he said, ‘But it’s not a Leica like Misan’,” she said with a giggle (after all, the handcrafted cameras have a four-digit price tag attached to them).

Last week, the couple revealed their 2023 Christmas card, sent in an email on behalf of their Archewell charity.

Meghan Markle with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children Archie and Lilibet. Photo / Twitter

The card reads, “We wish you a very happy holiday season. Thanks for all the support in 2023!” and links to Archewell’s annual impact report as well as a video recapping some of their work this year.

The Sussexes chose a photo from the 2023 Invictus Games closing ceremony in Dusseldorf to adorn the card, of themselves clapping as the US team walked onto stage.