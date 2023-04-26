Harry and Meghan left the UK for the US. Harry is set to arrive in the UK for King Charles' coronation on May 6. Photo / Getty Images

One of the last royal family members in the Team Sussex camp seems to have jumped ship and changed tune after being spotted with Harry and Meghan’s - for lack of a better word - arch-nemesis.

What’s sure to be a massive blow to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, sisters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were photographed at an intimate lunch with none other than Piers Morgan, according to news.com.au.

Joined by the unexpected posse was singer James Blunt.

Beatrice was seen hugging the former Good Morning Britain host as they left a Notting Hill pub, aptly named The Royal Princess.

What’s more, the group of friends left via the main entrance of the pub instead of opting for the discreet exit onto a rear alleyway, drawing attention to themselves and being photographed by the press.

Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have often been referred to by the Sussexes as close allies within the royal family and the couple are believed to be two of the only remaining royals who are still on good terms with Harry and Meghan following their exit from royal life in 2020.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are seen at a pub in London last weekend. A photograph there of Beatrice hugging controversial presenter Piers Morgan. pic.twitter.com/Qr4MPPXZh3 — Another Royal Historian ✨ (@historianroyali) April 24, 2023

The pair are said to have spent a good amount of time with the Montecito royals at the beginning of their relationship, as seen in the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Eugenie and Jack went on various double dates and nights out with Harry and Meghan, and even secretly visited the Duchess in Toronto while she was filming Suits.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2021 biography, Finding Freedom, also described the cousins as the “closest of friends”.

“Like Harry, Eugenie is loyal, honest and great fun,” authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand shared.

“Not only did [Prince Harry] trust her implicitly, but friends said that she gives great advice and has always been ‘beyond wise’ for her years.”

Harry and Meghan even offered their former Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, to Eugenie and Jack when they moved to California.

Meghan and Harry shared never-before-seen pictures of themselves partying with Eugenie in their Netflix special. Photo / Netflix

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan - who was briefly friends with the Duchess of Sussex prior to the actress dating Prince Harry - has criticised the couple relentlessly over the years.

The controversial television broadcaster stormed off of Good Morning Britain back in 2021 after his co-presenter Alex Beresford stood up for the couple, pointing out that Morgan “continues to trash” Meghan.

As a result, Morgan decided to leave the show rather than apologise to Meghan, who filed an official complaint against the television host after he made comments about her mental health claims.

Cousins Eugenie, Harry and Beatrice were said to be tight when they were younger. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Consort Camilla, aka Harry’s step-mum, received backlash when she was seen at a private lunch gathering with Morgan in December. This makes Eugenie’s appearance with the broadcaster even more peculiar.

The recent outing will most likely add further tension to Harry’s impending trip to the UK, when he attends his father’s coronation on May 6.

It has been widely reported that Harry’s fears of a frosty reunion between him and his relatives will most likely come true for the Prince.

Royal sources revealed to Daily Mail that Harry will receive the cold shoulder from a large majority of the family at the Westminster service due to the royals having ”no interest” in chatting to him beyond “the most basic of greetings”.

However, it was believed that Eugenie and Beatrice would be an exception to the hostile interactions, which might prove false considering the latest development in royal drama.







