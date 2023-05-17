A spokesperson for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan says the couple were followed by photographers in cars in New York. Video / AP

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi photographers, their spokesman has said.

The “relentless pursuit”, which took place in New York on Tuesday evening, lasted more than two hours and resulted in several near collisions with drivers, pedestrians and police officers, the Duke’s spokesman claimed.

Speaking later at a press conference, Eric Adams, the mayor of New York, expressed concern that public safety may have been compromised and said two of his officers “could have been injured”.

However, he also seemed to cast doubt on some of the details of the incident, adding: “I would find it hard to believe there was a two-hour high speed chase....but we will find out the exact duration.”

The Duke and Duchess had earlier attended an awards ceremony, where Meghan accepted a prize celebrating feminist champions.

The couple, who were also with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, were forced to seek refuge in multiple police stations as they tried to lose the photographers.

It is understood that the trio were staying at a friend’s house but felt unable to return there after the awards ceremony as they were being followed.

Having left the award ceremony at about 10pm, they were chased by a “gang” of around six paparazzi vehicles, the Telegraph understands.

Prince Harry, Doria Ragland and Meghan Markle photographed while in New York City. Photo / Getty

The car chase quickly drew comparisons to the 1997 fatal car crash of Prince Harry’s mother Princess Diana.

They were in a vehicle with members of their private security team but felt forced to take refuge in police stations as they struggled to shake off the photographers.

At one point, they left a police station in a taxi, which they hoped would fool the paparazzi, but it did not work and photographs were taken of them in the vehicle.

Eventually, after waiting at a different police station, they made it back to their friend’s house at around 12.30am, it is understood.

Meghan speaks onstage with Gloria Steinem and Teresa Younger during the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards. Photo / Getty Images

One source who had been with them at the awards ceremony said there was no need to chase them as there were plenty of opportunities to picture them as they walked in and out of the event.

They said the paparazzi were driving so recklessly that it was not just the lives of the Sussexes and Ragland that were put at risk but those of the public on the streets.

The paparazzi are said to have driven on pavements, jumped red lights and reversed down one way streets. They are also alleged to have been driving while talking on their phones and taking pictures.

Those involved are understood to have been confronted by uniformed police multiple times but continued the pursuit.

The spokesman said: “Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

The Duke and Duchess are understood to be shaken but thankful that everyone is safe.

Speaking later at his press conference, Adams said: “It’s clear that the press and paparazzis want to get the right shot and the right story but public safety must always be at the forefront.

“The briefing I received, two of our officers could have been injured. New York City is different from a small town somewhere, you shouldn’t be speeding anywhere but this is a densely populated city.

“All of us I don’t think there is many of us who don’t recall how his mum died. It would be horrific to lose an innocent bystander in something like this and for something to happen to [Harry and Meghan] as well.

“We have to be extremely responsible. I thought that was a bit reckless and irresponsible.

“I’m going to be briefed in-depth later on today and to get the exact timeframe.

“I would find it hard to believe there was a two-hour high speed chase....but we will find out the exact duration.

“A 10-minute chase is extremely dangerous. We have a lot of traffic, movement, a lot of people use our streets.

“Any type of high-speed chase that involves something of that nature is inappropriate. Police do it in limited circumstances.”

Julian Phillips, a deputy commissioner at the NYPD, told the Telegraph: “On Wednesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.”

Sukhcharn Singh was driving his yellow cab on 57th Street, near an NYPD precinct a few blocks south of Central Park, when a security guard waved him down, he said. Singh pulled to the curb and in came Harry, Meghan and her mom.

“I don’t know if you can call it a chase,” said Singh. “Nothing really happened.”

Another video posted by TMZ showed the couple in a yellow New York City taxicab, stuck in traffic several blocks away from the ballroom, as photographers recorded them through the windows. The cab was being escorted by NYPD vehicles with flashing lights.

The event was Meghan’s first public appearance since she skipped the coronation of her father-in-law King Charles III earlier this month in order to stay at home in California for her son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday. Harry attended the coronation.







