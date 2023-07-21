The young prince has had a charmed childhood as Will and Kate prepare him for the throne. Photo / Getty Images

Prince George is all grown up!

The future King of England turns 10 today and will likely celebrate accordingly with his family and friends, reports People Magazine.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s firstborn son may sit on the throne one day, but the Prince and Princess of Wales have worked hard to ensure he still lives a relatively normal childhood amid the hustle and bustle of royal duties.

In honour of the young prince hitting double digits, we look back at the best snaps in his decade of royal life.

2013

The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge outside the Lindo Wing after the birth of Prince George in 2013. Photo / AP

Prince George was born on July 22, 2013.

Prince William and Princess Kate, adhering to tradition, posed for a photo outside of the hospital the day after he was born to introduce the future King to the world. He was introduced as George Alexander Louis, seemingly a tribute to the late Queen’s father, King George VI.

2014

Catherine holds Prince George as he and Prince William look on while visiting the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum on July 2, 2014. Photo / Getty Images

Prince George seemed absolutely entranced by the Sensational Butterflies exhibit held at the Natural History Museum in London in 2014.

The then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the snap to celebrate the little Prince turning one - the first of an ongoing tradition that would continue for years and even be passed down via his siblings.

2015

Prince George of Cambridge talks to Queen Elizabeth II outside the Church of St Mary Magdalene. Photo / Getty Images

A sweet moment between Prince George and the late Queen Elizabeth was caught on camera at the christening of his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, in 2015. A standout picture from his toddler years, the snap shows the nearly-2-year-old animatedly chatting with his great-grandmother.

2016

Prince George of Cambridge departs Victoria on October 1, 2016. Photo / Getty Images

Prince George stole the nation’s hearts as he practised his royal wave while on a trip to Canada with his family in October 2016. The young prince was three-years-old.

2017

Prince George of Cambridge views helicopter models H145 and H135 before departing from Hamburg airport. Photo / Getty Images

Known to be quite the poser when he was younger, this picture of the Prince exploring a helicopter during a royal tour of Germany became iconic. The photo was snapped on the eve of his fourth birthday.

2018

Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Park. Photo / Getty Images

An action shot snapped on the grounds of the Beaufort Polo Club, Prince George reached new heights just a few weeks before turning five during one of his dad’s matches.

2019

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a photograph of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning.



The photo was taken shortly before Their Royal Highnesses left for Thomas's Battersea ✏️📚🏫 pic.twitter.com/oiMKArFQnd — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 5, 2019

A milestone moment for the Waleses, Prince George and Princess Charlotte wore matching uniforms on the steps of Kensington Palace to mark their first day at the same school.

The heartwarming bond between the siblings was clear as they posed for the camera before attending Thomas’s Battersea in September 2019.

“They are close in age, and they spend so much time together,” a source told People at the time. “Playdates [with outsiders] can be tricky, so they learn to lean on each other.”

2020

In this screengrab, Prince William, Catherine, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clap for NHS carers as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief 'Big Night In at London. Photo / Getty Images

Prince George, along with his mum Kate, dad William, sister Charlotte and little brother Louis, supported the Clap for Carers campaign during the Covid-19 pandemic from Amner Hall in Norfolk.

The royals put their hands together for the frontline workers who risked their lives during the lockdown.

2021

Prince William, President of the Football Association with Prince George during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany. Photo / Getty Images

Just a few weeks before turning eight, the Prince was treated to a soccer game with his dad on a school night. The dad and son duo watched England and Germany play in the Euro 2020 match at Wembley Stadium.

The young Prince, who loves football just as much as his dad does, seemed to be the lucky charm the team needed as they won the match and made it to the quarterfinals.

2022

Camilla, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Photo / Getty Images

This snap caught Prince George looking at his great-grandmother with love while on the Buckingham Palace balcony on the last day of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The picture proved even more poignant as it showed four generations of royalty in one frame.

“That’s an extra dynamic you have with royal photos, you have that deeper historical context which makes these moments so important to capture,” said royal photographer Chris Jackson, who took the photo. “As a photographer, you do feel the pressure of that history and you don’t want to bugger it up, basically.”

2023

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Page of Honour Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Prince George of Wales and Page of Honour Nicholas Barclay on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Photo / Getty Images

It’s not every day you get to attend a coronation, let alone serve as a Page of Honour. Young Prince George - who is now second in line to the throne - helped carry his grandfather King Charles’ robes during the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023.

“He was terrific,” a close family friend told People.