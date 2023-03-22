Porsche billionaire files for divorce due to his wife’s ‘dementia-like’ illness

Claudia and Wolfgang Porsche in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

The son of Porsche founder Wolfgang Porsche has filed for divorce from his wife because she has a “dementia-like illness”.

The billionaire, 79, claims his 74-year-old wife Claudia’s illness has caused “drastic changes” to her personality and is citing her dementia as the grounds for their separation.

The couple have been together since 2007 and married in 2019.

Alexander Lehmann, Louisa Lehmann, daughter of Claudia Porsche, Claudia Porsche and her husband Wolfgang Porsche. Photo / Getty Images

Claudia Porsche, who was previously an adviser to the German government, has been unable to move without help for several months and has reportedly been living with her daughter for nearly two years.

The household staff reportedly includes four housekeepers to make sure they have everything they need at all hours of the day.

It’s said that Claudia’s mental awareness has declined rapidly in the past two years, and sources close to the family have claimed that this makes it impossible for the couple to live together.

German news outlets have reported that since the separation, Wolfgang has been spending more time with his close friend of 25 years, 59-year-old Gabriela Prinzessin zu Leiningen.

Wolfgang was born in Austria and is the youngest son of Ferry Porsche, who founded the iconic sports car brand in Stuttgart in 1930.

He plays a key role in the development of his father’s company, as an executive and member of the supervisory board.

His oldest brother, Ferdinand “Butzi” Porsche, designed the first Porsche 911 in 1964.

Wolfgang now lives in Zell am See in Austria and has four children, two of whom he shares with director and screenplay writer Susanne Bresser, whom he married in 1988. The couple divorced in 2008.

The Porsche family’s total assets are estimated to be worth around £18 billion (35b).



