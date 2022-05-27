Approximately 50 per cent of the population live in the capital of Funafuti as a result of the Tuvalu equivalent of the urban drift. Photo / Jocelyn Carlin, 2009

Photojournalist Jocelyn Carlin was renowned for her groundbreaking work in the Pacific, chronicling the impact of climate change.

Carlin died in 2017. Her work is part of an exhibition in the Auckland Festival of Photography - Whakaahua Hākari - as part of the Disruption - Raruraru theme.

Boys play around bags of coconuts, bunches of bananas and a crate of crabs gathered by the Vaitupu people to be exchanged for imported goods. Photo / Jocelyn Carlin 2004.

Carlin visited the islands of Kiribati and Tuvalu - both nations that are highly vulnerable and subject to climate change.

Families, particularly the men on Tarawa, spend many hours building coral rock walls to either protect their homes or to reclaim eroded land. Photo / Jocelyn Carlin, 2009

Her series Environmental Stories from the Pacific Region was shot over several visits to the islands.

A young man heads out into the lagoon at low tide to gather shellfish. This tradition on Kiribati is challenging due to a diminishing food source. Photo / Jocelyn Carlin

Carlin's work is published in Canvas and exhibited with the permission of Neil Hannan.

Coconut trees brought down by storms high tides, South Tarawa. Rising sea levels create severe erosion on both the lagoon and the ocean sides of the low-lying atoll. Photo / Jocelyn Carlin

Auckland Festival of Photography, Disruption - Environmental Pacific Stories. Where: Silo Park, cnr Beaumont St and Jellicoe St, Wynyard Quarter.

When: May 30-June 17, 7am-7pm seven days. Silo Park