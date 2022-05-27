Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Photo exhibition showcases climate change

Quick Read
Approximately 50 per cent of the population live in the capital of Funafuti as a result of the Tuvalu equivalent of the urban drift. Photo / Jocelyn Carlin, 2009

Approximately 50 per cent of the population live in the capital of Funafuti as a result of the Tuvalu equivalent of the urban drift. Photo / Jocelyn Carlin, 2009

By Jocelyn Carlin

Photojournalist Jocelyn Carlin was renowned for her groundbreaking work in the Pacific, chronicling the impact of climate change.

Carlin died in 2017. Her work is part of an exhibition in the Auckland Festival of Photography