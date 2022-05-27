Lifestyle
Photo exhibition showcases climate change
Quick Read
Approximately 50 per cent of the population live in the capital of Funafuti as a result of the Tuvalu equivalent of the urban drift. Photo / Jocelyn Carlin, 2009
Photojournalist Jocelyn Carlin was renowned for her groundbreaking work in the Pacific, chronicling the impact of climate change.
Carlin died in 2017. Her work is part of an exhibition in the Auckland Festival of Photography
- Whakaahua Hākari - as part of the Disruption - Raruraru theme.
Carlin visited the islands of Kiribati and Tuvalu - both nations that are highly vulnerable and subject to climate change.
Her series Environmental Stories from the Pacific Region was shot over several visits to the islands.
Carlin's work is published in Canvas and exhibited with the permission of Neil Hannan.
Auckland Festival of Photography, Disruption - Environmental Pacific Stories. Where: Silo Park, cnr Beaumont St and Jellicoe St, Wynyard Quarter.
When: May 30-June 17, 7am-7pm seven days. Silo Park