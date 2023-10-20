Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Passion, politics and pretence: The story behind a kiss

Joanna Wane
By
3 mins to read
A couple caught up in a street riot in Vancouver kiss, seemingly obvious to the chaos around them. Photo / Getty Images

A couple caught up in a street riot in Vancouver kiss, seemingly obvious to the chaos around them. Photo / Getty Images

From first love to the ultimate betrayal, Joanna Wane looks at some famous kisses that have made history.

THE APOCALYPTIC KISS

In 2011, crowds rioted on the streets of Vancouver after the city’s pro ice

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.