Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / Lifestyle
Premium

A shot in the dark: Nobody knows why new weight-loss drugs work

14 minutes to read
New York Times
By Gina Kolata

Every so often a drug comes along that has the potential to change the world. Medical specialists say the latest to offer that possibility are the new drugs that treat obesity — Ozempic,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.