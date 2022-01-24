A podcast host says he’d ask his “wife” to lose weight after giving birth. Video / @nofilterpod_ via TikTok

A podcast host says he’d ask his “wife” to lose weight after giving birth. Video / @nofilterpod_ via TikTok

The male hosts of a worrying new podcast are being widely criticised over comments made claiming they'd leave their future wife if she didn't lose weight after giving birth.

Brothers Anthony Casasanta and Nick Casasanta launched "The No Filter Pod" earlier this month with friend Jason Girratano – describing it as "the most blunt podcast in the world".

While their show is deliberately designed to be "controversial", many are condemning the show over comments made by Jason about a potential future wife's body after she gives birth to his child.

The comments have been quickly gone viral, with women branding them "disgusting", "horrendous" and "God awful".

News.com.au has contacted "The No Filter Pod" for comment.

Meet the hosts of a new podcast that has widely been criticised just weeks after launching. Photo / TikTok/nofilterpod_

The backlash was sparked by the men themselves, who all play gridiron in the US, after they shared the clip on TikTok, asking: "Is this too much?"

"If my wife lets herself go after I have kids with her, I'm going to tell her once," Jason tells Nick and Anthony.

"'If you don't get your sh*t together, because I still want to be sexually attracted to my wife, my spouse, but if you can't do that, I'm out'."

It appears the guys were not prepared for the avalanche of a response, predominantly condemning the view and labelling it "misogynistic", as comments on the video have been turned off.

That wasn't enough to stop women fighting back, with many creating videos in response to the clip, while others flooded the guys' social media feeds with their thoughts.

Alex Light, a body confidence influencer, described the statement as "one of the worst things" she's seen on the internet in a long time adding there wasn't enough time to "fully express how SH*TTY what this man is saying is".

"So, a woman – your future wife, God help her – pushes an entire human out of her vagina and you want her to stay skinny, or at least get skinny, straight away – and if she doesn't, you'll leave her," she begins in a video shared on Instagram.

"What you're saying is that when you get married, you're not looking for a partnership, that's not what you want.

"You want to own and control your wife. You want her to look and behave a certain way – your way – you want her to conform to your standards and if she doesn't, she's gone.

"What a f***ing idiot man."

British body positive influencer Alex Light slammed the remarks.

Her post has received hundreds of comments from other outraged women, all agreeing that the comments were "scary" and "heartbreaking".

"That video literally made me nauseous. Thank you for being you and calling this out," one wrote.

"The scary thing is him (and society) will probably manipulate his future partner into thinking that he's right. That if she doesn't 'snap back after giving birth' she's 'let herself go'. This is heartbreaking," another commented.

"Where is the respect, the love, the admiration for his partner. I actually feel sorry for him. Clearly he has no idea what love is," one woman said.

As one simply stated: "I can't even comment on this cus the outrage is just UNREAL."

The trio from the US have angered over comments about a woman's body after giving birth. Photo / TikTok/nofilterpod_

Comments on the guys' personal Instagram accounts, which haven't yet been disabled, displayed a similar response.

"You've made a fool of yourself and you've made an already foolish world more worrisome," one raged.

"Why are you turning off your comments? yallll are a joke and can't take the heat," another lamented.

While Anthony, Nick and Jason are yet to comment on the outcry, they have continued to post clips on TikTok on topics surrounding cheating, "fitness chicks" and female vs male value.

According to the boys, girls who workout are "superior to all women", calling them "top of the line".

They also reckon "girls cheat more than guys" and women seek "financial security from their husbands" citing that all they ask for in return is that "you don't sleep around with like 50 dudes".

Understandably, these statements have also not gone down well, with words such as "repulsive", "vile" and "red flag" being used to describe them in the comments.