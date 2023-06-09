A whisky sour is one of the most delicious ways to enjoy the spirit. Photo / Getty Images

A whisky sour is one of the most delicious ways to enjoy the spirit. Photo / Getty Images

The cold is officially setting in, and that means it’s time to swap the Friday night G&T for something a bit stronger.

If gin, prosecco and the Aperol spritz say summer, then the spirit of winter is whisky. And if your first taste of bourbon or scotch was mixed with L&P and lashings of ice and you’ve since relegated it to the top shelf to gather dust, it’s well and truly time for a refreshing take on the classic spirit.

In 2023, whisky isn’t just what your dad drinks on the rocks - it’s the base for delicious cocktails to try next time you head out to a bar, or even to recreate at home.

So, how do you shop for a good whisky and once you’ve decided between bourbon and scotch, what’s the best way to drink it?

Mixologist Egor Petrov, who shakes things up behind the bar at Origine in Commercial Bay, knows a thing or two about the tipple - and he says whisky is “definitely” experiencing a resurgence in popularity.

“Especially around the world. Obviously there’s a lot of producers out there who’ve kind of done the same thing for 300 years, and they don’t really want to change anything. It works for them, so, you know, why fix it if it’s not broken? But it’s exciting to see new producers come out,” he tells the Herald.

Which whisky?

The range of bottles and brands on offer in the liquor store can be overwhelming. When it comes to getting your money’s worth, bourbon is a safe bet because there are strict laws around its production, Petrov says.

“That’s really important when it comes to alcohol, because obviously the more regulated it is by the government, the less likely you’re going to get something lower quality, but with a perceived better brand. For example, Grey Goose - the liquid inside is not that expensive, so that extra money you’re paying is all for the brand, really.”

Regulations differ among countries. For example, whisky made in Japan is having a moment - but Petrov is a “little bit sceptical” about it.

“It’s super popular right now, but they didn’t make enough back in the day to meet the demand of today. And there aren’t many laws protecting Japanese-made whisky, so they’re allowed to import whisky from other countries and blend it with their own and still call it Japanese, which is rubbish. You want to get the real deal. But they don’t have to tell you that,” he laughs.

If you’re after a New Zealand-made whisky, several single-malts are produced here. But whiskies made from one type of grain are limited to one flavour profile, while bourbon only has to be 51 per cent corn and the rest of the grain can come from rice, wheats or rye, Petrov points out.

“So it’s up to the distiller and the blender to create that sort of flavour profile they’re looking for that will be then unique to them and they protect that recipe quite secretly.”

While he loves other varieties of whisky such as scotch, bourbon is the most versatile, he says. A wheated bourbon - where a big proportion of wheat is used in the recipe - is “much, much softer than other whiskies, which is quite pleasant and easy to drink”.

Mixologist Egor Petrov creates cocktails at Origine in Auckland.

How do you drink it?

Keep it simple - and local. Petrov can’t go past a classic whisky soda.

“That’s one of the staples that’s been around for a good 200 years, ever since they invented sparkling water. You know how passionfruit is really popular in cocktails these days? Sparkling water would have been just as popular back in the day because it was literally a new invention. But I do think cocktails, if you look back at the classics and why they were made the way they were made, it was very much to do with what was available to the bartenders locally,” he explains.

“It only makes sense to create cocktails with what’s available around you and it’s a bit more sustainable.”

For example, classic cocktails like margaritas or mojitos are made with lime, but it’s hard to get good limes in New Zealand. Lemons, on the other hand, are easy to grow and make a great flavour base for countless cocktails, he notes.

For a locally sourced sweetener, you can reach for honey instead of sugar - Petrov’s most recent creation for the men at Origine is a collaboration between Maker’s Mark and New Zealand honey brand Taylor’s Pass.

How to craft your own whisky cocktail at home

It turns out you don’t need all the fancy tools or exotic ingredients to make something delicious and impress your mates next time you’re in charge of drinks.

The first step is to make sure you’re using good-quality ingredients - and that means absolutely no bottles of fake lemon or lime juice, convenient as they may be.

“They’re not good in cocktails, so don’t use them. Try and find fresh citrus if you’re using it,” Petrov recommends.

“Experimenting is really important as well. So pick up your favourite bottle of whisky or whatever you’ve got, whatever you want to drink. And it’s a pretty simple ratio of two parts of your favourite spirit, one part citrus - lemon or lime because you want that acidity and orange or grapefruit don’t quite give you that - and one part of your sweetener, and then taste that.

“And from that, just think what do you want more of? Is it too sour? Is it too sweet? Is it not strong enough, or is it too strong? And just adjust that really simple recipe to the way you prefer to drink cocktails.”

If you want to add a twist to this simple formula, you can try one of these recipes for an old-fashioned, a Manhattan or this berry and whisky-infused cocktail.



