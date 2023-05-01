NZ guest list revealed for King Charles III coronation, inflation still grips Kiwis and pressure in the health system is burning out medical doctors at almost twice the rate of other professions in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Gladiator star Russell Crowe has spoken out in support of the 74-year-old British monarch ahead of his coronation this Saturday.

Crowe recalled King Charles’ “warmth” and for going out of his way to be attentive to his then-pregnant wife Danielle Spencer when they met at the 2003 Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World premiere in London.





Don’t bother sending abuse, because I’m not a monarchist, nor am I a name dropper, but…



I met the former Prince Charles at a Royal Premier of master & commander in London, 2003.

Dani was 6 months pregnant with our first. We did the obligatory conga line of cast introductions, — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 1, 2023

The Hollywood star - who was born in New Zealand - tweeted: “I met the former Prince Charles at a Royal Premier of Master and Commander in London, 2003. Dani was 6 months pregnant with our first. We did the obligatory conga line of cast introductions.

”Then we sat with him for the film. The man who would be King was kind.”

Charles and Camilla at the top of St Michael's Mount in 2010 in Marazion, United Kingdom. Photo / Getty Images





Although he likes the monarch, the 59-year-old star - who has 16-year-old Tennyson and 19-year-old Charles with his actress ex-spouse - admitted he struggled when it came to addressing the royals by their titles and confessed to calling Princes William and Harry “mate” at the premiere.

“He was also funny,” Crowe wrote.

“Deeply intelligent and good company, and gallant in his deference to Dani’s pregnancy. I’ll never forget the warmth in our last handshake. (sic)”

He continued: “Good bloke.”I don’t think any of us can really understand what that life of duty and expectation must feel like. He’s taking over the family business.”

He wrote: “In any of my meetings with Royalty, I haven’t yet been able to utter the ‘your highness’. It simply doesn’t come out of my mouth. It’s not in my DNA.”

Russell Crowe. Photo / Getty Images

And while he has no doubt Charles will do “the very best job” as sovereign, he does not see a need for a king.

He added: “I don’t really think we need a King, but I’m sure Charles III will do the very best job he can.”



