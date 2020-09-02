Little Garden is returning to New World supermarkets nationwide next week after a three-year hiatus.

There are 24 different vegetable, herb and flower seedling kits to collect over a six-week period starting from Monday - while stocks last.

New World shoppers will receive a free Little Garden seedling kit and sticker with every $40 purchase, with sustainability front and centre.

The kits and accessories are 100 per cent plastic-free, the pottles are compostable, the collector tray made of sugarcane pulp and all the paper packaging is recyclable.

A survey of around 1000 New World shoppers revealed they have been gardening to relax, with 37 per cent upping their garden activity since Covid-19 emerged.

Pippa Prain, New World head of marketing and CX, says the supermarket noticed Kiwis taking pride in something they created this year, like baking during the first lockdown.

"It's been challenging for all of us, so the timing couldn't be more perfect to give New Zealanders an activity they can enjoy and bring to life together."

The 24 seedlings have been given personalities and character attributes and it's hoped it will help parents get children into the garden.

"It's important for growing kids to get their 5+ a day and to eat their veggies, but as a mum to two young kids myself, I know first-hand that kids aren't jumping at the chance to try a new vege," Prain said.

"The secret ingredient is making sure you have fun with it, which is what the likes of Carla Carrot, Korey Kale and the rest of their Fresh Friends will help parents with this spring."

Each seedling kit comes with its own fibre pottle, soil tablet, seed mat, and a character sticker, a sticker booklet to keep track and collect of the 24 characters is available too.

A little garden will also be donated to a local school by every New World store in the country.

Sustainability is front of mind: The kits and accessories are 100 per cent plastic-free. Photo / Supplied

Countdown's collectible programme: Super Insects

Rival supermarket chain Countdown launched a collectable shopping reward programme - Super Insects - earlier this week.

Super Insects is a new collectable programme which has 72 insect cards and 36 jigsaw puzzle pieces to collect.

For every $30 spent in-store or online, customers collect a card pack which includes two insect cards and a jigsaw piece.

Sally Copland, Countdown's general manager brand and CountdownX, says they are well aware of the role insects play in New Zealand's biodiversity.

"If the last few months have taught us anything, it's that our planet is unpredictable and ever-changing, and we have to look after what we've got.

"For the long-term survival of our environment, and for food-focused businesses like Countdown, insects play a critical role.

"Right now, the nation's focus is rightly on safety and looking after our people, but protecting the environment remains an issue of great concern for Kiwis, and particularly for our younger generations."

Countdown has worked with an entomologist (someone who studies insects) and an education specialist to create Super Insects.

Along with the cards and puzzle pieces, there is a free interactive app to bring the insect collection to life with augmented reality, bug facts and insect filters.

Super Insects kicked off on Monday, with the Countdown programme running until Sunday, October 11, while stocks last.