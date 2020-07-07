Durek Verrett, friend of Gwyneth Paltrow and consort of the Princess of Norway, wants to bring spiritual healing to the masses.

Shaman Durek was singing in an ancient language into his computer screen. His voice

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

'A messenger and a janitor'

'The other side'

Sharing the love