An influencer who was "brought to tears" at the idea of spending two weeks in hotel quarantine has been fined A$1000 for allegedly escaping her accommodation in Sydney.

The 39-year-old, named in media reports as Sarah Josephine Liberty, arrived back in Australia from Paris late last week.

She hosts a podcast called Feminist Friday and has more than 11,400 followers on Instagram.

A security contractor told NSW Police he confronted the female quarantine guest as she approached a fire exit at the Marriott Hotel on Pitt St on Saturday night.

"Following a short struggle, she ran through the exit and was chased on foot before disappearing from sight," police said in a statement on Monday.

"The guard returned to the hotel and reported the incident to his supervisor, who alerted police inside the hotel."

Police searched for Liberty who was found about 45 minutes later down at Circular Quay.

The woman, from Potts Pt in Sydney's east, was taken to hospital to be assessed before she was transferred back to a hotel managed by NSW Health.

She was issued a A$1000 Penalty Infringement Notice for allegedly being in contravention of the state's Public Health (COVID-19 Air Transportation Quarantine) Order.

Liberty describes herself online as a social entrepreneur, writer, podcaster, and human rights academic advocate for intersectional feminism.

She told her followers on Friday that she was anxious when she realised she was "going to be locked in a hotel room for the next two weeks".

"And I'll confess, it brought me to tears," she wrote on Instagram.

"I am strong, but after facing months of confinement in Paris, I just want to run to the ocean, eat Sydney Thai [nothing beats it], and a huge plate of oysters. Instead, I'm in hotel room with instant coffee, weatbix and not much else.

"Having said that, I understand why confinement is necessary and am so happy to be home. So wish me Bon Courage for the next two weeks, and watch out for me when I'm released! I'm a woman on a mission."

Police said inquiries into hotel room damage are under way and expect to take legal action.

"As part of inquiries into the incident, police attended the woman's room and noted the sprinkler systems had been significantly damaged," police said.

Liberty's alleged breach of hotel quarantine is the first case of its kind in NSW.

A Perth man was the first Australian jailed for sneaking out of quarantine earlier this year.

As of Monday, police were managing 19 hotels across Sydney with 5671 people in mandatory quarantine. The state's health department has an additional 597 people in six hotels.

Since March 29, there have been 33,956 people in mandatory hotel quarantine across the state.