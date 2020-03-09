Most of us wake up on Monday morning hitting the snooze button, wishing for an extra hour's sleep before work.

But what if you found a job where you were paid to sleep?

UK mattress company Hillarys is looking for someone to take part in a sleeping study.

Not only would you get to sleep, you'd even get paid for it.

Advertisement

Hillarys is looking into how light and sound can disrupt sleep and is recruiting someone to become its sleep expert.

The perfect candidate would have to take part in the course over a 15-day period.

You will be set up with sleep monitoring gear to determine how different conditions affect the quality of sleep over varied time periods.

Some simulations include blackout curtains, while others involve various light and sound disruptions.

READ MORE:

• Need a new job? 5 tips to boost your search this year

• Most wanted: Do you have these sought after job skills?

• Remote working: How to land the job you can do anywhere

• The $288k Aussie job nobody wants

After waking up, you'll be asked to fill in a questionnaire so Hillarys can analyse the results.

For your efforts, you'll be paid £1428.57 ($2946).

Lucy Askew, interiors expert at Hillarys, said: "Sleep is so important, and many might not appreciate how even a slither of light can disrupt your much-needed seven hours.

Advertisement

"We're looking forward to getting the new sleep executive on board and seeing the findings of this experiment."

If getting paid to sleep sounds like your dream job, you have until April 9 to apply.

To apply, you can visit the application page here.