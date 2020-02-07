As her shapewear company, Skims, grows, the mogul is getting what she wants — and getting comfortable.

When Kim Kardashian West says it, she's not being funny. She doesn't smile. She is professional and sincere,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Weaving $1 billion

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"Let's try it and see"

Radical comfort