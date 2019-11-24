A top British TV host has been spoken to by bosses for describing Meghan Markle as "uppity", because the term has racial connotations.

It followed a complaint from a viewer about Eamonn Holmes, a host of national ITV magazine show This Morning.

Holmes was discussing an incident in which security personnel tried to stop tennis fans taking photos of the Duchess of Sussex at Wimbledon.

He said: "If you have an uppity attitude, you're only through the door two minutes and suddenly you're sitting at Wimbledon and your royal protection are saying, 'no photographs, no photographs!'"

Advertisement

The viewer complained to UK broadcasting watchdog Ofcom saying the word was racist, and also wrote to ITV's Head of Diversity, Ade Rawcliffe.

Historically, "uppity" was used in the US in the 19th century as an insult to black people who "didn't know their place".

After a discussion with Ofcom, Rawcliffe wrote to the complainant saying: "Eamonn was unaware of the history of the term "uppity" and how it could be interpreted when describing Meghan Markle.

"We are not saying that ignorance is in any way a defence, he was using the term to describe what he interpreted as arrogance.

"The origins of the term have now been explained to Eamonn and the wider editorial team and it won't be used again. We apologise for any offence that this may have caused you."

The complainant is said to be furious that Holmes has not made a public apology.

Ofcom have confirmed they will research audience attitudes to the word to ensure that viewers aren't offended in future.

Eamonn Holmes did not know the context of the word 'uppity'. Photo / Getty Images

The word has previously sparked rows in the US, most notably after it was used to describe President Obama and Michelle Obama some years ago.

Advertisement

An ITV spokesperson said: "At the time of the broadcast in July, Eamonn Holmes was unaware of the history of a particular usage of the term 'uppity' and how it could have been interpreted when describing Meghan Markle.

"Eamonn was using the term to describe what he interpreted as arrogance. The history of the term's usage was clearly explained to Eamonn and the editorial team at the time and it won't be used again."