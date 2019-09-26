You may have removed last season's hot fashion trend from your closet, but the effect of that item still lingers, from the energy used in its production to its continued presence in one of the nation's landfills. The total environmental impact of our outfit choices are a growing concern because, buoyed by the rise of so-called fast fashion, we're consuming and discarding more clothes than ever before.

In 2015, the last year for which the Environmental Protection Agency has data, the United States generated 11.9 million tons — or about 35kg per person — of textile waste, most of which

Will I wear it again?

Does it feel good to the touch?

Can I see my hand through it?

Does it pass the tug test?

Do the pockets square?

Is it a good blend?

Can I maintain it?