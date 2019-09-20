A new nude cleaning business that is opening soon in Auckland is looking to hire people all shapes, sizes, ethnicities, genders and ages.

Nuud Cleaning is a new progressive Kiwi start-up business looking to provide a service to cater for all Kiwi groups — including straight woman and men and the LBGTQ+ communities.

Launching November 1, 2019, prices will range from $99 an hour to $179 depending on the level of nakedness the customer desires the cleaner to be.

Some perks include the customer being able to choose the underwear they would like the cleaner to wear as well as being allowed to prance around in the nude with the staff member. Customers can also bring a friend, but have to let to know the business first.

However, the company warns as part of their terms and conditions customers are not allowed to touch the cleaners or try to become sexual with them.

Other benefits include the cleaning part of the service — of course.

Staff members will do all the useful household chores with eco-friendly products and they will try to take on special requests.

Speaking to the Herald, the owner of Nuud Cleaning, Auckland man Josh Vitali, 25, told the Herald he came up with the idea when he saw a gap in the market for an all-inclusive nude cleaning service.

"When I looked into it closer [I found] businesses that offer similar services were heavily sexualised in their advertisements towards woman," he said.

"I wanted to create a progressive and inclusive company that will be accepting of our individual differences as Kiwis.

"I wanted to achieve this by offering an experience that is both empowering and exciting for both the customer and the cleaner ... and try to remove the stigma that's associated with the sexualised naked body."

When speaking about potential hires, Vitali said he is looking for a diverse group of staff scattered across Auckland to reflect his all-inclusive campaign.

The Nuud Cleaning owner said the company has put a huge emphasis on diversity is that they want to encourage people to be comfortable in their bodies.

"By doing that it's promoting body confidence and self-respect and I think that's really exciting," he said.

Vitali is confident the company will take off as he has received large interest for the 10 days he has had the company live online, including reaching 25,000 people on Facebook and over 100 people expressing interest.

He also went over the safety precautions the company has for cleaners who may come across provocative or sexualised behaviour by customer — including comprehensive terms and conditions for both the customer and the cleaner.

He said the cleaner has all the power over the job and was entitled to leave at any point when they no longer feel safe or comfortable.

"The cleaner will arrive clothed ... and the staff member is required to be shown around the house by the customer, he said.

"After that, the cleaner is able to make a call as to whether or not they feel comfortable to start the job. At that point, they would phone the business and give us an update on how they felt and if they were happy to commence."

If they choose to do the job, at the 30-minute mark the cleaner is then required to check in with the business again, or earlier if needed, and report any provocative or sexualised behaviour by the customer.

Vitali said the company will venture out to other regions after they set up shop in Auckland and believes in the future "the options are endless".

"We've looked at topless builders, nude pool cleaning and nude vehicle valet," he listed.

Vitali also revealed that there are psychological benefits from being nude and cleaning.

"It's the same as if you are skinny dipping in the ocean or as basic as not wearing shoes as it allows us to get in touch with our environment and being confident in our own skin.

"Cleaning has also been shown in research to improve your mental health. Because they say visual clutter leads to mental clutter.

Nuud Cleaning is currently in the hiring process and not taking bookings at the moment.