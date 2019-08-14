Stuart Sandeman, a former banker from Edinburgh, has become the poster boy of the deep exhale. His clients include Google, Nike and burnt-out executives. Robert Crampton has a session with the respiration guru – and discovers he's been doing it wrong all along.

Stuart Sandeman's technique is called "breath work" for a reason. After an hour forcing myself under Sandeman's instruction to inhale with my abdomen not my chest, I feel like I've put a proper shift in. What ought to be child's play (literally so, because as babies, we all naturally breathe using our diaphragm) has turned into something

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

How to breathe for energy, focus and sleep