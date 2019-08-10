Move over itsy bitsy bikinis, there's a new fashion trend taking over our social media feeds — and it involves skin tight spandex.

If it sounds confronting, that's because it is — it's certainly not an ensemble you'd catch many of us sporting to sip on a flat white on a Sunday morning or chucking on to take the kids to the beach.

But countless celebs have been rocking these figure-hugging rompers, an outfit that looks like a weird hybrid of a bodysuit that's come together with a Lycra bike short, news.com.au reports.

Kylie Jenner chose a clingy grey one-piece recently, pairing it with a bright pink blazer and sister Khloe Kardashian slipped into a leopard print not long ago too.

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have embraced the trend. Photo / Instagram

Fans of the famous siblings loved the unique outfits, asking: "Where can I find this look?"

The design is particularly eye-popping in a nude colour — just ask Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry who looked virtually naked in a beige long-leg version of the skin-tight trend.

In fact, she shocked a whole train station as she walked through in the unusual outfit, that looked as if she was completely naked.

Her friend and Geordie Shore co-star Sophie Kasaei posted a shot of her from behind and captioned it: "Whole station staring."

Now the racy trend is making its way to this side of the equator, with Australian stars also being spotted in the racy ensemble — despite the chilly winter weather.

Mega-influencer Tammy Hembrow shared a video with her 9.7 million fans showing her twirling in a rainbow tie-dye romper that clung to her body. The risque cut skimmed across her booty giving her the chance to flex her butt cheeks for the camera.

While model Elisha Herbert recently took it another level, choosing to have a huge cut out across her chest and stomach in a wild leopard print bodysuit that she wore to Splendour last month.

Influencer SydneyFashionBlogger elevated the look even further, opting for a see-through mesh take on the racy trend.

Others stars that have been loving the bod-shorts include Celine Dion, Sofia Richie, Emily Ratajowski and Selena Gomez.