Mistakes happen. When they do, we usually hope no one realises so you can quietly move on, free from embarrassment.

But when a big brand like Kmart makes an explicit one, there's no way it's going to escape unnoticed.

And in a world of social media, you know it'll usually end up online.

That's exactly what happened when an Aussie mum spotted a hilarious X-rated typo on her slow cooker, news.com.au reports.

The Newcastle shopper took to the Kmart Hacks & Decor Facebook group to point out the unfortunate mistake, asking members of the group if they could spot the typo too.

"Anyone else see what's wrong in this picture? #welldonekmart #idonthaveoneofthosesorry," she wrote.

The woman shared an image of the appliance's warning instructions, which read: "C*ck only in this container", instead of cook.

The woman's post prompted another Kmart shopper to check her slow cooker, and she also discovered the error. Photo / Facebook

The post has attracted more than 1000 reactions and was an opportunity for members to share their most creative puns.

"It's a C*ckpot," one person joked.

"What a c*ck up," another added.

The mistake prompted another Kmart shopper to check the instructions on her slow cooker, and to her amazement, she also spotted the error.

"That is hilarious. Just checked mine, says the same thing too. Can't wait to give the other half the instructions!!!," the woman said.

"Does this mean the meat will fall off the bone(r)?" another joked, adding to the long list of puns.

A Kmart spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia they were sorry for the mistake and hoped it doesn't happen again.

"We sincerely apologise for this error and the team have ensured this does not occur on future ranges," they said.