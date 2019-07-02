A video of a woman licking a tub of ice cream and putting it back in a supermarket fridge has caused outrage online.

The video, posted on Twitter on Saturday, has racked up over ten million views in a matter of days, and attracted the attention of a major ice cream manufacturer who are now working with law enforcement.

The video shows a woman in the ice cream aisle, holding a tub of Bluebell ice cream.

A person filming the video urges her to "lick it, lick it" and she is shown dragging her tongue across the top of the ice cream, news.com.au reported.

She then re-seals the tub of ice cream and places it back in the fridge, shrieking with laughter.

"This not not funny in the least!! She needs to be charged… especially bc thus likely prompts others to behave ignorantly for 'hits'", one woman commented.

"I don't know if she's more gross for doing it, or stupid for letting someone take a video and post it," another person commented.

"This why you should never grab front row products," another commenter said. "Always three or four rows back."

The viral video caught the attention of ice cream manufacturer Blue Bell, who responded saying they are working with local law enforcement to investigate the food tampering incident.

"We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms," Blue Bell said in a statement.

"This type of incident will not be tolerated.

"Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers."

It's unclear where the incident happened, and the woman has not yet been identified.